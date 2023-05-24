Notifications

Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Gulshan Devaiah talks about Nawazuddin Siddiqui comment on depression being an urban concept

Gulshan Devaiah: 'गांव में मानसिक तनाव नहीं', नवाजुद्दीन के इस बयान को गुलशन देवैया ने ठहराया गलत, कही यह बात

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: साक्षी Updated Wed, 24 May 2023 01:22 PM IST
सार

नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी ने कहा था कि गांव के डिप्रेशन का शिकार नहीं होते हैं। वहीं अब अभिनेता की बात को गलत ठहराते हुए गुलशन देवैया ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है।

Gulshan Devaiah talks about Nawazuddin Siddiqui comment on depression being an urban concept
नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी, गुलशन देवैया - फोटो : Social media
विस्तार

नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी ने हाल ही में एक साक्षात्कार में कहा था कि गांवों में कोई भी कभी उदास नहीं होता है और शहरवासी अपनी भावनाओं का महिमामंडन करते हैं। डिप्रेशन को लेकर की गई इस टिप्पणी के लिए अभिनेता को आलोचनाओं का सामना भी करना पड़ा था। अब नवाजुद्दीन की बात पर अभिनेता गुलशन देवैया ने मानसिक स्वास्थ्य के मुद्दे पर ट्वीट किया है और इसे 'धृतराष्ट्र और गांधारी सिंड्रोम' कहा है।

क्या बोले गुलशन
गुलशन ने ट्वीट किया कि वह नवाजुद्दीन के काम के कारण उनकी बहुत इज्जत करते हैं और उनकी कला को सम्मान देते हैं, लेकिन वह मानसिक स्वास्थ्य के बारे में हाल ही में दिए उनके बयान को गंभीरता से नहीं ले सकते। गुलशन ने कहा कि शराब और नशा ग्रामीण समुदायों में मौजूद हैं और वे मानसिक बीमारियां हैं।

गांव के लोग भी हैं डिप्रेशन का शिकार
गुलशन ने कहा कि गांव में कई लोग शराब की चपेट में हैं और उन्हें इस नशे की लत इसलिए नहीं लगी है, क्योंकि वे इसे प्यार करते हैं, बल्कि यह एक तरह का लक्षण है कि वह अपने किसी तरह के गम से जूझ रहे हैं। वे ट्रॉमा का शिकार हैं, जिससे वह उबर नहीं पा रहे हैं और उसके लिए उन्होंने शराब और नशा का सहारा लिया है।
 

गुलशन का वर्कफ्रंट
वहीं बात करें गुलशन देवैया की आने वाली फिल्म के बारे में तो वह अगली बार बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री जान्हवी कपूर के साथ जंगली पिक्चर्स की 'उलझ' में दिखाई देंगे। इस फिल्म का निर्देशन सुधांशु सरिया कर रहे हैं।

