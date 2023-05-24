लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी ने हाल ही में एक साक्षात्कार में कहा था कि गांवों में कोई भी कभी उदास नहीं होता है और शहरवासी अपनी भावनाओं का महिमामंडन करते हैं। डिप्रेशन को लेकर की गई इस टिप्पणी के लिए अभिनेता को आलोचनाओं का सामना भी करना पड़ा था। अब नवाजुद्दीन की बात पर अभिनेता गुलशन देवैया ने मानसिक स्वास्थ्य के मुद्दे पर ट्वीट किया है और इसे 'धृतराष्ट्र और गांधारी सिंड्रोम' कहा है।
Dritharashtra & Gandhari syndrome. I immensely respect the man for his craft but I’d not take him seriously on this issue.— “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) May 24, 2023
If you even just look at alcoholism or addictions, they exist in rural communities and that’s mental illness. No addict indulges in addiction because they… https://t.co/msnc9FJW2o
