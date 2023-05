Welcome on board my brother

Lee Whittaker 🎬

Thank you for making the action in FATEH look ⚠️ A W E S O M E ⚠️

The man behind the Action Sequences of “Jurassic Park 3”, “Fast and Furious 5” ,” X-men” & now “FATEH” @ZeeStudios_ @ShaktiSagarProd pic.twitter.com/M176UoJPXp