देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी बीते महीने अपने जिम ट्रेनर बॉयफ्रेंड शाहनवाज शेख के साथ शादी के बंधन में बंधी थी। अभिनेत्री ने 14 दिसंबर को अपनी शादी की अधिकारिक जानकारी सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो शेयर कर दी थी। लेकिन अब हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर एक ट्वीटर यूजर ने इस्लाम परिवर्तन को लेकर देवोलीना पर निशाना साधा है, जिस पर अभिनेत्री का जमकर गुस्सा फूटा है।
During my college days i read your novels.Well i married to a Muslim guy and we dint do any kind of coversion or name changing etc etc. Nobody forced me infact. And we all are happy this way. We have Special Act for it. And our families are ok with it. So it is evolving. https://t.co/HhE7HHQN5q— Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) January 19, 2023
He will do it , he will make you feel everything that could lead you to accept izlam and hate Idol worshiping ,like dipika kakkar ibrahim .— Berlin (@Toxicity_______) January 19, 2023