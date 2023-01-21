Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Devoleena Bhattacharjee got angry on users who gave shahnawaz and dipika kakar example to converting to islam

Devoleena: ट्रोल्स ने दीपिका के बहाने देवोलीना को याद दिलाया धर्म, एक्ट्रेस ने किया ऐसा हाल कि लाल हो गए गाल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: प्रियंका नेगी Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2023 01:08 AM IST
सार

टीवी की लोकप्रिय एक्ट्रेस देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी आजकल अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं, उन्होंने जिम ट्रेनर शाहनवाज शेख के साथ शादी करके फैंस को चौंका दिया था। शादी के एक महीने पूरे होने के बाद अब हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर एक यूजर ने इस्लाम परिवर्तन को लेकर देवोलीना पर एक बार फिर से निशाना साधा है जिस पर अभिनेत्री का जम कर गुस्सा फूटा है।

देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी और दीपिका ककड़
देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी और दीपिका ककड़ - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Follow Us Follow on Google News
विज्ञापन

विस्तार

देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी बीते महीने अपने जिम ट्रेनर बॉयफ्रेंड शाहनवाज शेख के साथ शादी के बंधन में बंधी थी। अभिनेत्री ने 14 दिसंबर को अपनी शादी की अधिकारिक जानकारी सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो शेयर कर दी थी। लेकिन अब हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर एक ट्वीटर यूजर ने इस्लाम परिवर्तन को लेकर देवोलीना पर निशाना साधा है, जिस पर अभिनेत्री का जमकर गुस्सा फूटा है।

हालांकि इन सब की शुरुआत लेखक तस्लीमा नसरीन के द्वारा राखी सावंत के इस्लाम में धर्मांतरण पर टिप्पणी करने की वजह से हुई। जिस पर देवोलीना भट्टाचार्जी राखी सावंत के समर्थन में खड़ी हो गईं थी। उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए करते हुए कहा कि राखी ने अपनी पसंद से धर्म परिवर्तन किया और यह उनके मामले में पूरी तरह से अलग था।

तो वहीं एक ट्रोल ने देवोलीना से पोस्ट शेयर कर कहा, 'वह ऐसा करेगा, वह आपको वह सब कुछ महसूस कराएगा जो आपको इस्लाम स्वीकार करने और मूर्ति पूजा से नफरत करने के लिए प्रेरित कर सकता है, जैसे दीपिका कक्कड़ इब्राहिम'। जिसके बाद देवोलीना और ट्रोल के बीच ट्विटर पर जमकर बहस शुरू हो गई।
 
 

ट्रोल के इस ट्वीट पर देवोलीना ने करारा जवाब देते हुए कहा, 'मैं आपके लिए भी यही कह सकती हूं कि आप अपनी महिला को दबा सकते हैं और उससे ऐसे काम करवा सकते हैं जो उसे पसंद न हो या फिर वह उससे सहमत न हों। किसी को धर्म के आधार पर आंकने से पहले खुद का आकलन कर लें। सभी धर्मों में लाखों महिलाएं हैं जिन्हें मदद की सख्त जरूरत है। उनकी मदद करें'।

बता दें कि दीपिका कक्कड़ और शोएब इब्राहिम टीवी इंडस्ट्री के क्यूट कपल हैं, जिन्होंने साल 2018 में एक होने का फैसला लिया था। दीपिका की शादी शोएब के पैतृक गांव यूपी के मौदहा में हुई थी। इस शादी में पूरे गांव के लोग शरीक हुए थे। हालांकि, शादी से पहले दीपिका ने शोएब के लिए इस्लाम कबूल कर लिया था। इसके बाद दीपिका का नया नाम फैजा रखा गया था। लेकिन शुरुआत में दीपिका ने अपने नए नाम को छिपाकर रखा था। लेकिन शादी के बाद जब दीपिका के धर्म परिवर्तन की बात सामने आई तो काफी बवाल हुआ।

यह भी पढ़ें: इस दिन रिलीज होगा 'तू झूठी मैं मक्कार' का ट्रेलर, नए पोस्टर के साथ मेकर्स ने किया एलान
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें
जानिए अपना दैनिक राशिफल बेहतर अनुभव के साथ सिर्फ अमर उजाला एप पर
अभी नहीं
एप में पढ़ें

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue