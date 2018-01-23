Download App
Home ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Deepika Padukone visits Siddhivinayak temple ahead of release of Padmaavat

'पद्मावत' के खिलाफ अर्जी खारिज होने के बाद बप्पा के दरबार पहुंची दीपिका पादुकोण

इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 01:34 PM IST
Deepika Padukone visits Siddhivinayak temple ahead of release of Padmaavat
चौतरफा विरोधों और हिंसक घटनाओं के बीच फिल्म 'पद्मावत' पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की ओर से दोबारा खुशखबरी मिलते ही फिल्म की लीड एक्ट्रेस दीपिका पादुकोण मुंबई के प्रसिद्ध सिद्धी विनायक मंदिर पहुंची। दीपिका ने बप्पा के सामने मत्था टेकते हुए फिल्म 'पद्मावत' के लिए आशीर्वाद मांगा।
 



इस दौरान मंदिर के बाहर मीडिया का जमावड़ा देखने को मिला। कड़ी चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था के बीच दीपिका ने मंदिर में प्रवेश किया। 'पद्मावती' इस दौरान पत्रकारों के सवालों से भी बचती नजर आईं। याद हो कि विभिन्न राजपूत संगठन जमकर फिल्म का विरोध कर रहे हैं। हद तो तब हो गई, जब दीपिका पादुकोण की नाक काटने वाले पर करोड़ों के ईनांम की घोषणा तक कर दी गई थी।
सुप्रीम कोर्ट से दोबारा मिली खुशखबरी
padmaavat deepika padukone karni sena

