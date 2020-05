कोरोना के खिलाफ प्रियंका का एक और बड़ा कदम, कमजोर बच्चों की मदद के लिए ग्रेटा थनबर्ग से मिलाया हाथ

The world has come together in this time of adversity like never before. We are getting used to the art of living with social distancing but are connected more than ever with help of technology. But there’s a lot more that can be done and we can all play a small part in this, even from home. ⁣ ⁣ Join me on Sunday, May 3rd at 7:30pm IST, for India’s biggest concert ever, #IFORINDIA. This event is meant to entertain people who are locked-down at home, to pay tribute to those who work on the frontlines while we work from home, and to raise funds for those whose jobs and homes have been affected...⁣ ⁣ I’m so proud to work with Facebook and my friends and colleagues from India and around the world for this benefit concert. ⁣ ⁣ Lastly, I want to take a second to remember two legends that we tragically lost this week: #IrrfanKhan and #RishiKapoor. Although they are not here with us today, we feel their presence around us and in their honor we will keep moving forward to bring happiness to this world.⁣ ⁣ Watch #IFORINDIA LIVE worldwide on Facebook. 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @Give_india⁣ Tune in, donate and use your #SocialForGood. ⁣ Do your bit.⁣ Facebook.com/facebookappindia

