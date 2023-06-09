सिंगर चिन्मयी श्रीपदा ने कवि और गीतकार वैरामुथु के खिलाफ यौन शोषण के आरोप लगाए थे। करीब पांच वर्षों से उनकी यह लड़ाई जारी है और वह न्याय की उम्मीद में हैं। इस मामले में अब सिंगर भुवना शेषन ने चिन्मयी के साहस को सलाम किया है। बता दें कि भुवना शेषन ने भी वैरामुथु पर शोषण के आरोप लगाए हैं। उनका कहना है कि वैरामुथु को लेकर उन्होंने अपनी स्टोरी इसलिए बताई है, ताकि बाकी लड़कियां इस तरह के शोषण का शिकार न हों।

That girl's (singer Chinmayi Sripada) courage is amazing, she has been continuously abused on social media (for putting allegations against Vairamuthu)... Things have been very difficult for her. This cannot continue, many girls are suffering because of this. No investigation is… pic.twitter.com/NvqywbrYqE

#WATCH | Chennai: Almost 17 women have placed allegations against him (poet and lyricist Vairamuthu) but only four of them had the courage to show their faces and say their names, it's that difficult to come out of a harassment situation. The only purpose of sharing my story is… pic.twitter.com/blFJF7qmfB