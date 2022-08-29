AR Rahman: एआर रहमान के नाम पर होगा कनाडा की एक और सड़क का नाम, म्यूजिक डायरेक्टर ने जताया आभार

म्यूजिक डायरेक्टर एआर रहमान को सम्मानित करने के लिए कनाडा की एक सड़क का नाम उनके नाम पर रखने का फैसला लिया गया है। प्राप्त जानकारी के मुताबिक कनाडा के मरखम शहर की एक सड़क का नाम बदलकर एआर रहमान कर दिया गया है। गौरतलब कि इससे पहले साल 2013 में मरखम (कनाडा) की ही अन्य सड़क को संगीतकार ए आर रहमान (47) के नाम पर - अल्लाह-रखा रहमान सेंट नाम दिया गया था।

City of Markham (in Canada) honours music maestro AR Rahman by naming a street after him.



"Honoured and grateful for this recognition from City of Markham and Mayor Frank Scarpitti and the people of Canada," AR Rahman tweets.



(Pic 1 - file pic of AR Rahman) pic.twitter.com/exwGnBZIhB