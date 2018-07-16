T 2868 - Thats it then ... AFRICA won the World Cup 2018 !!!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 15, 2018
लोगों की नाराजगी इस बात से थी कि भले ही फ्रांस की टीम के खिलाड़ी अफ्रीकी मूल के थे, मगर जीत के लिए फ्रांस की जगह अफ्रीका को श्रेय देना गलत है। अमिताभ बच्च्न के इस ट्वीट को कई लोगों ने 'निम्न स्तर' और 'छोटी सोच' वाला बताया...
It's wrong for you to be saying this. There are several other players born in France with roots in African countries who went back to play for their own country.— Ameya Raje (@ameyaraje) July 15, 2018
They won as a team, lost as a team. They're French,not Africans.
Such a cheap comment Ji...Didn’t expect this from u.... gotta give credit to a country that can unite so many immigrants...— Venkateshwaran (@venki3187) July 15, 2018
Africa ko caps me likha hai kyu??— Rhea💥💥 (@iRheasingh) July 15, 2018
Wo caps me likhke Highlight karna jaruri tha kya? pic.twitter.com/TBuILvL9az
Wrong sir. :) France and it’s diverse team did.— Aditya Sengupta (@isbushka) July 15, 2018
Didn’t expect this Tweet from Big B. If a nation could integrate their immigrants to the mainstream of society so successfully, it’s a huge credit to them.— Sougata Banerji (@BanerjiSougata) July 15, 2018
No wonder we can never go beyond a being 8 nation cricket wonder .. when ppl leave in ignorance.. these french players rnt any recent migrants ..& why french most European teams are.. also credit to french sports system.. Deschamps as well #WorldCupFinal— Ayan (@Ayanalysis) July 16, 2018
खुदा खैर करे, पनामा जीत जाती तो जलसा इनके घर के बाहर होता— शशांक शेखर (@ishashank16) July 15, 2018
They could only win because they consider France as their nation. Why r we dividing them ?? Let us keep the spirit of game and not these divisions .....— anisha (@Anishakapoor90) July 15, 2018
Cheapness and nothing else but cheapness. Sorry that racist tweet was not necessary. Humor can be in other forms also.— #RespectWomen (@tweeting_giant) July 15, 2018
That’s rude and racist! France 🇫🇷 and many European nations are multi cultural! It’s a team effort pl— Kranthiquotes (@kranthimirinda) July 16, 2018
रोमांच और मनोरंजन से लबरेज फीफा वर्ल्ड कप 2018 खत्म हो चुका है।
16 जुलाई 2018