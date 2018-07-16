शहर चुनें

अमिताभ बच्चन ने लिखा, 'अफ्रीका ने जीता वर्ल्ड कप', लोगों ने जमकर लगा दी क्लास

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 16 Jul 2018 11:36 AM IST
अमिताभ बच्चन की खेल के प्रति दीवानगी जगजाहिर है। फीफा वर्ल्ड कप का फाइनल मैच देखने के लिए वह सीधे रूस पहुंच गए। वह भी पूरे परिवार के साथ। रविवार को टूर्नामेंट का फाइनल मैच हुआ जिसमें फ्रांस ने क्रोएशिया को हरा कर ट्रॉफी अपने नाम कर दी और इतिहास रच दिया। मैच खत्म होते ही दुनियाभर से फ्रांस की फुटबॉल टीम को बधाइयां मिलने लगीं। खुद बिग बी ने भी ट्विटर पर विजेता टीम को बधाई दी। लेकिन शायद अतिउत्साह या जल्दबाजी में उनसे छोटी सी चूक हो गई और लोगों को बैठे बिठाए सदी के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन की खिल्ली उड़ाने का मौका मिल गया।
अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'तब तो...अफ्रीका ने वर्ल्ड कप 2018 जीता !!! '
amitabh bachchan fifa world cup final 2018 france

