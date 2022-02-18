नशे में धुत मिली अभिनेत्री: काव्या थापर ने पुलिस को दीं गालियां, राहगीरों पर चढ़ा दी कार

अभिनेत्री काव्या थापर को जुहू पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। उनपर नशे की हालत में कार चलाने और एक व्यक्ति को ठोकर मारने का आरोप है। पुलिस ने जब अभिनेत्री को रोका तो उन्होंने पुलिस के साथ भी हाथापाई की और अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग किया। फिलहाल उन्हें न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया है।
Maharashtra | Actress Kavya Thapar was arrested & sent to judicial custody, on charges of engaging in a scuffle & using abusive language with the police, after she hit a car & injured a person under the influence of alcohol, yesterday morning: Juhu Police— ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022