दुनियाभर में दहशत फैला रहे इस वायरस का नाम 'कोरोना' ही क्यों, ये है कारण

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 03:03 PM IST
कोरोनावायरस
कोरोनावायरस - फोटो : PIB
कोरोनावायरस (coronavirus) ने चीन में हाहाकार मचा रखा है। इसके कारण वहां 170 से ज्यादा लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। लेकिन इसकी दहशत दुनियाभर में फैली है। अब तो इस वायरस ने भारत में भी दस्तक दे दी है। केरल में एक छात्र के इस वायरस की चपेट में होने की पुष्टि हुई है। दरअसल वह छात्र केरल के वुहान विश्वविद्यालय में पढ़ाई करता है। बीते दिनों वह केरल अपने घर लौटा था। हालांकि डॉक्टर अभी उसकी हालत स्थिर बता रहे हैं, लेकिन उसे सख्त निगरानी में रखा गया है।
इन सब के बीच एक सवाल ये भी उठता है कि आखिर कोरोनावायरस का नाम 'कोरोना' ही क्यों पड़ा है? इसका मतलब क्या होता है? आइए जानते हैं इन सवालों के जवाब।

वायरस का नाम 'कोरोना' क्यों

इस संबंध में पत्र सूचना कार्यालय (PIB - Press Information Bureau) ने एक ट्वीट किया है। इसमें बताया गया है कि कोरोनावायरस को इसका नाम लैटिन शब्द से मिला है। लैटिन में कोरोना का मतलब होता है क्राउन (Crown)। इस वायरस की सतह पर भी क्राउन की तरह स्पाइक्स की सीरीज बनी होती है। यहीं से इसे कोरोना नाम मिला है।

क्या है नोवेल कोरोनावायरस (2019 Novel Coronavirus)?
2019 नोवेल कोरोनावायरस को 2019-nCoV का नाम भी दिया गया है। इस वायरस की पहली बार चीन के वुहान में पहचान की गई। इस कोरोनावायरस के नाम में नोवेल लगाया गया है क्योंकि अब से पहले ये कभी कहीं भी नहीं पाया गया था। 
coronavirus current affairs pib
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें शिक्षा समाचार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।

