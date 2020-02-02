शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Education ›   Who is Mary Somerville? Google made a doodle on this lady

कौन हैं मैरी सोमरविले? जिनके सम्मान में गूगल ने बनाया डूडल

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 02 Feb 2020 10:44 AM IST
mary somerville
1 of 5
mary somerville - फोटो : social media
गूगल ने आज स्कॉटलैंड की मैरी सोमरविले (Mary Somerville) की याद में डूडल बनाया है। बता दें कि डूडल के माध्यम से गूगल समाज में अपना अहम योगदान देने वाले महान लोगों को याद करता है। आज भी गूगल ने डूडल बनाकर फिर एक महान वैज्ञानिक की याद को ताजा किया है। डूडल में मैरी सोमरविले कुछ लिख रही हैं। स्कॉटलैंड की रहने वाली मैरी एक प्रसिद्ध महिला वैज्ञानिक और खगोलशास्त्री थीं। इस डूडल को बनाकर गूगल ने स्कॉटिश साइंटिस्ट मैरी सोमरविले की विरासत का सम्मान भी किया है। 

आखिर कौन थीं मैरी सोमरविले? गूगल ने क्यों बनाया डूडल? और क्यों कर रहा है आज पूरा देश उन्हें याद? इन सब सवालों के जवाब आपको आगे की स्लाइड में मिल जाएंगे। पढ़ते हैं आगे...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
who is mary somerville गूगल डूडल मैरी समरविल गूगल mary somerville
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें शिक्षा समाचार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

aiims
Government Jobs

AIIMS: पाना चाहते हैं सरकारी नौकरी, दो पड़ावों को करना होगा पार

2 फरवरी 2020

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya
Government Jobs

NVS: नवोदय विद्यालय में नौकरी करने का सुनहरा मौका, सैलरी सुनकर हो जाएंगे खुश

2 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
कोरोना वायरस
Education

Coronavirus: क्या है वैश्विक स्वास्थ्य आपातकाल? WHO ने की इसकी घोषणा

1 फरवरी 2020

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
Education

Union Budget 2020: निर्मला सीतारमण ने पेश किया देश का बजट, जानें इनकी शिक्षा

1 फरवरी 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
दुनिया के महंगे फल
Education

ये हैं दुनिया के पांच सबसे महंगे फल, एक की कीमत आठ लाख रुपये से भी ज्यादा

1 फरवरी 2020

Urmila Matondkar
Education

क्या है रॉलेट एक्ट? उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने CAA से की इसकी तुलना

31 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

नोवेल कोरोनावायरस
Education

Coronavirus कैसे फैलता है-कैसे बचें, ऐसे ही नौ सवालों के जवाब से जानें सबकुछ

30 जनवरी 2020

पद्म पुरस्कार
Education

Padma Awards: पद्मश्री या पद्म भूषण नहीं, पहले इन नामों से जाने जाते थे ये पुरस्कार

27 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
विज्ञापन
Usha Chaumar
Education

कभी मैला ढोने का काम करने वाली ऊषा चौमर को अब मिलेगा पद्मश्री

27 जनवरी 2020

2018 के टॉपर शुभम गुप्ता
Education

जूते की दुकान से IAS बनने तक का सफर, ऐसे की थी तैयारी

26 जनवरी 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
national emblem of india, ashok stambh, meaning of tigers on emblem, mundaka upanishad
Education

भारत का राजचिह्न : जानें क्या दर्शाते हैं इसके चारों शेर

26 जनवरी 2020

indian constitution
Education

Republic Day 2020: इस गैस चेम्बर में रखी है भारत के संविधान की मूल प्रति

26 जनवरी 2020

republic day
Education

Happy Republic Day 2020: दोस्तों को गणतंत्र दिवस की देनी है बधाई, ये कोट्स आएंगे काम

26 जनवरी 2020

पहला गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह
Education

Republic Day 2020: देश में ऐसे मनाया गया था पहली बार गणतंत्र दिवस, परेड देखने पहुंचे थे कनॉट प्लेस

24 जनवरी 2020

पानी
Education

इस देश में एक करोड़ से ज्यादा लोग पी रहे हैं जहरीला पानी, क्या कहती है पर्यावरण एजेंसी की रिपोर्ट?

24 जनवरी 2020

Chandigarh The City Beautiful
Education

भारत का वो शहर जिसे कहते हैं 'सिटी ब्यूटीफुल', पर्यटक ही नहीं, छात्रों के लिए भी पसंदीदा जगह

24 जनवरी 2020

delhi election 2020, brahm prakash, cm of delhi, mughal e azam, madan lal khurana, delhi ka sher
Education

कौन थे दिल्ली की राजनीति के मुगल-ए-आजम, किसे कहा जाता था 'दिल्ली का शेर'

21 जनवरी 2020

gita
Education

कौन हैं गीता गोपीनाथ, भारत की जीडीपी पर बयान देकर चर्चा में आई ये महिला

21 जनवरी 2020

स्कॉलरशिप योजना
Education

विदेश में पढ़ने का मौका, स्टाइपेंड के तौर पर मिलेंगे करीब 13 लाख

21 जनवरी 2020

IIT Madras
Education

दूसरे कॉलेजों के छात्रों के लिए IIT में खास कोर्स का मौका, स्टाइपेंड भी मिलेगा

19 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली
Education

दिल्ली: NCT और NCR में क्या है अंतर, जानें राष्ट्रीय राजधानी की दिलचस्प बातें

19 जनवरी 2020

ब्रू-रियांग शरणार्थियों
Education

कौन हैं ब्रू शरणार्थी? जिन्हें बसाने के लिए करोड़ों खर्च कर रही है सरकार

18 जनवरी 2020

mary somerville
mary somerville - फोटो : social media
Mary Somerville
Mary Somerville - फोटो : social media
Mary Somerville
Mary Somerville - फोटो : social media
Mary Somerville
Mary Somerville - फोटो : social media
google
google - फोटो : GOOGLE
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में एयरटेल की 3जी सेवाएं बंद, परेशान उपभोक्ता सोशल मीडिया पर निकाल रहे गुस्सा

एयरटेल ने दिल्ली एनसीआर में अपनी 3जी सेवाओं को बंद कर दिया है। वहीं इस परेशानी के चलते उपभोक्ताओं ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना गुस्सा निकला।

2 फरवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस 1:31

दुनियाभर में कोरोना वायरस का कहर, चीन में अब तक वायरस से 304 लोगों की मौत

2 फरवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:15

2 फरवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

1 फरवरी 2020

बजट 2020 1:19

Budget 2020: जानिए बजट में क्या हुआ महंगा और क्या हुआ सस्ता

1 फरवरी 2020

बजट 2020 6:07

बजट 2020 : जानिए बजट की खास बातें और क्या हैं इनके मायने

1 फरवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited