शहर चुनें

Home ›   Education ›   cbse class 10 sst social science term 1 exam question paper 2021 22 students reaction on twitter

CBSE Class 10 Term-1 Exam: पहली बार एमसीक्यू फॉर्मेट में दी परीक्षा, जानिए क्या है छात्रों की प्रतिक्रिया

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: वर्तिका तोलानी Updated Tue, 30 Nov 2021 04:49 PM IST

सार

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 SST (एसएसटी) 2021 22 : आज  पहली बार बहुविकल्पीय प्रारूप में परीक्षा देने वाले छात्रों ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देना शुरू किया। कुछ ने पेपर को कठिन, तो कुछ न कोरोन प्रोटोकॉल का पालन न होने की बात कही।

CBSE TERM 1 EXAM 2021 22
CBSE TERM 1 EXAM 2021 22 - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) द्वारा आज यानी 30 नवंबर से पहली बार कक्षा दसवीं की परीक्षा एमसीक्यू फॉर्मेट में आयोजित की गई। सीबीएसई कक्षा दसवीं टर्म-1 के शेड्यूल के हिसाब से मंगलवार को सामाजिक विज्ञान का पेपर हुआ। यह परीक्षा सुबह 11:30 बजे शुरू होकर, दिन में 1 बजे संपन्न हुई। इस परीक्षा के लिए तकरीबन 16 लाख अभ्यर्थी उपस्थिति हुए थे। पहली बार बहुविकल्पीय प्रारूप में परीक्षा देने वाले छात्रों ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देना शुरू किया। पढ़िए...

विज्ञापन

छात्रों की प्रतिक्रिया

कुछ छात्रों ने ट्विटर पर ट्वीट कर परीक्षा के दौरान कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल का पालन नहीं होने की शिकायत दर्ज की। छात्रों ने लिखा कि आज मेरी पहली परीक्षा थी और पेपर खत्म होने पर कोई सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं थी और सभी एक-दूसरे को धक्का दे रहे थे...न ही किसी का स्क्रिनिंग की गई, न सैनेटाइजेशन, न सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग।

वहीं पहली बार ओएमआर शीट में परीक्षा देने वाले कक्षा दसवीं के छात्रों को ओएमआर शीट के संबंध में कई सारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। एक विद्यार्थी ने ट्वीट कर सीबीएसई से ओएमआर शीट पर स्पष्टीकरण मांगा है।

वहीं कुछ अभ्यर्थियों ने सीबीएसई से ऑनलाइन परीक्षा आयोजित कराने का आग्रह किया है।
विज्ञापन

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
education national cbse cbse term 1 exam board exam 2022
विज्ञापन

सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें शिक्षा समाचार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue