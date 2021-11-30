CBSE Class 10 Term-1 Exam: पहली बार एमसीक्यू फॉर्मेट में दी परीक्षा, जानिए क्या है छात्रों की प्रतिक्रिया

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 SST (एसएसटी) 2021 22 : आज पहली बार बहुविकल्पीय प्रारूप में परीक्षा देने वाले छात्रों ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देना शुरू किया। कुछ ने पेपर को कठिन, तो कुछ न कोरोन प्रोटोकॉल का पालन न होने की बात कही।
केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) द्वारा आज यानी 30 नवंबर से पहली बार कक्षा दसवीं की परीक्षा एमसीक्यू फॉर्मेट में आयोजित की गई। सीबीएसई कक्षा दसवीं टर्म-1 के शेड्यूल के हिसाब से मंगलवार को सामाजिक विज्ञान का पेपर हुआ। यह परीक्षा सुबह 11:30 बजे शुरू होकर, दिन में 1 बजे संपन्न हुई। इस परीक्षा के लिए तकरीबन 16 लाख अभ्यर्थी उपस्थिति हुए थे। पहली बार बहुविकल्पीय प्रारूप में परीक्षा देने वाले छात्रों ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देना शुरू किया। पढ़िए...
Same in our school.. no temperature check,no sanitization the question paper was given 40 min late(but they gave us extra time) while incharges were on round they didn't even hv mask..social distancing was only followed in the class, no SOP was followed #CancelTerm1 #CBSE— Shereen (@Shereen_1_1) November 30, 2021
We had to fill the OMR correct answer box with uppercase or lowercase letters???????? .. in our centre today, this was the problem of concern for everyone .@cbseindia29 #CBSE @AllCBSENews please do help so that we can give our coming exams easily..🙏— Priyansh c.s (@priyanshc_s) November 30, 2021
Remembering @cbseindia29 giving assurance in the SC to maintain Covid protocols. Where exactly? In your office?— Himanshu Borah (@UrHimanshuBorah) November 30, 2021
Requesting for #CancelTerm1 or #maketerm1hybird. Students' life is in danger. No social distancing, no SOPs has been followed. They are helpless! #PleaseCancelTerm1 pic.twitter.com/SlgZ7t1B0t
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें शिक्षा समाचार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।