दिल्ली: यमुना में डूबे चार में से तीन युवकों के शव बरामद, चौथे की तलाश जारी

उत्तरी दिल्ली के बुराड़ी इलाके में यमुना नदी में डूबे चार में से तीन युवकों के शव बरामद कर लिए गए हैं। चौथे युवक की तलाश अब भी जारी है। जानकारी के अनुसार चारों युवक गुरुवार को यमुना नदी में नहाने के लिए गए थे। काफी देर तक वे वापस नहीं आए, जिसके बाद परिवार वालों ने पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी थी।

Delhi | Three youth drowned in river Yamuna in Burari, North Delhi; their bodies recovered. Search for a fourth youth is underway. The four had gone to the river yesterday to take bath. Their families had complained to the Police after they failed to return.