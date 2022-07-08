दिल्ली: यमुना में डूबे चार में से तीन युवकों के शव बरामद, चौथे की तलाश जारी

उत्तरी दिल्ली के बुराड़ी इलाके में यमुना नदी में डूबे चार में से तीन युवकों के शव बरामद कर लिए गए हैं। चौथे युवक की तलाश अब भी जारी है। जानकारी के अनुसार चारों युवक गुरुवार को यमुना नदी में नहाने के लिए गए थे। काफी देर तक वे वापस नहीं आए, जिसके बाद परिवार वालों ने पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी थी।
Delhi | Three youth drowned in river Yamuna in Burari, North Delhi; their bodies recovered. Search for a fourth youth is underway. The four had gone to the river yesterday to take bath. Their families had complained to the Police after they failed to return.— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.