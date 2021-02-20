दिल्ली: शादी से इनकार करने पर युवक ने 17 वर्षीय लड़की को उतारा मौत के घाट, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

दिल्ली के रोहिणी के बेगमपुर इलाके में एक शख्स ने शादी से इनकार करने पर एक 17 वर्षीय लड़की की हत्या कर दी। वारदात से क्षेत्र में सनसनी फैल गई है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपी अभी फरार चल रहा है।

A person has been booked for allegedly killing a 17-year-old after she refused to marry him, in Begampur area of Rohini, Delhi. The accused is on the run: Delhi Police