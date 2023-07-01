महंगा ही रहेगा टमाटर: 20 दिनों तक नहीं मिलने वाली राहत, अन्य सब्जियों के दाम भी आसमान पर

राजधानी दिल्ली में मानसूनी बारिश के साथ ही सब्जियों के दाम महंगे हो गए हैं। खबर है कि आने वाले दिनों में टमाटर और भी महंगा हो सकता है। पिछले दस दिनों में अधिकतर सब्जियों के दाम तेजी से बढ़े हैं। कई सब्जियां तो गायब हैं। ओखला फ्रूट एंड वेजिटेबल मार्केट के जनरल सेक्रेटरी हकीम रहमान ने बताया कि बीते दस दिनों में सब्जियों के दामों में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। अगले 20 दिनों तक टमाटर के दाम ऊंचे बने रहने की उम्मीद है। अगले महीने तक जल्द से जल्द बाजारों में नए टमाटर आने की उम्मीद है। जिसके बाद दामों में कमी आएगी। वहीं दूसरी तरफ सब्जी व्यापारियों की मानें तो बारिश के कारण अधिकतर सब्जियों की फसलें खराब हो गई है। जिसकी वजह से ऐसा हो रहा है।

