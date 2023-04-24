Saket court firing: पीड़िता ने पुलिस को लिया आड़े हाथ, कहा- शिकायत पर नहीं की कार्रवाई, डीसीपी ने भी नहीं सुनी

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
साकेत कोर्ट गोलीकांड की पीड़िता राधा ने रविवार को कहा कि उसने आरोपी कामेश्वर के खिलाफ दिल्ली पुलिस से शिकायत की थी लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। पीड़िता द्वारा जारी एक वीडियो में उसने कहा कि मुझ पर आईपीसी एक्ट की धारा 138 का केस चल रहा था. मेरे पास सबूत थे। कामेश्वर ने मुझे रोका और कचहरी में फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। वह पहले भी कई बार मुझे जान से मारने की धमकी दे चुका है। मेरी शिकायत पर न थानेदार और न ही उपायुक्त ने कोई ध्यान दिया।
Saket court firing: Victim says Delhi police did not take action on her complaint— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 23, 2023
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/Cj4amIhAyC#Saket #courtfiring #Delhipolice pic.twitter.com/4yd7THh0nN
