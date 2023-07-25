Manipur Violence: AAP सांसद राघव चड्ढा ने भजापा पर बोला जुबानी तंज, बोले- मणिपुर में लगे राष्ट्रपति शासन

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
मणिपुर हिंसा को लेकर आम आदमी पार्टी से राज्यसभा सांसद राघव चड्ढा ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी पर जुबानी हमला बोला है। मीडिया से बातचीत के दौरान राघव चड्ढा ने कहा कि भाजपा मणिपुर में हो रहे अत्याचार को छुपाना चाहती है। राज्य में राष्ट्रपति शासन लागू कर केंद्र को वहां शांति बहाल करनी चाहिए।
#WATCH | BJP wants to hide the atrocities being committed in Manipur. President's Rule should be implemented in the state and the Centre should restore peace there. We protest against the suspension of Opposition MPs who speak on Manipur. They've now started hating the word India… pic.twitter.com/MDAtykFtLr
— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023
उन्होंने कहा कि हम मणिपुर पर बोलने वाले विपक्षी सांसदों के निलंबन का विरोध करते हैं। अब इंडिया शब्द से नफरत करने लगे हैं। लेकिन भारत सरकार, स्टार्टअप-इंडिया, डिजिटल इंडिया और अन्य में भी 'इंडिया' है।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed