Manipur Violence: AAP सांसद राघव चड्ढा ने भजापा पर बोला जुबानी तंज, बोले- मणिपुर में लगे राष्ट्रपति शासन

मणिपुर हिंसा को लेकर आम आदमी पार्टी से राज्यसभा सांसद राघव चड्ढा ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी पर जुबानी हमला बोला है। मीडिया से बातचीत के दौरान राघव चड्ढा ने कहा कि भाजपा मणिपुर में हो रहे अत्याचार को छुपाना चाहती है। राज्य में राष्ट्रपति शासन लागू कर केंद्र को वहां शांति बहाल करनी चाहिए।

#WATCH | BJP wants to hide the atrocities being committed in Manipur. President's Rule should be implemented in the state and the Centre should restore peace there. We protest against the suspension of Opposition MPs who speak on Manipur. They've now started hating the word India… pic.twitter.com/MDAtykFtLr