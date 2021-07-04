बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Delhi ›   punjab police unearth and bust a heroin manufacturing unit in south delhi four afghan nationals arrested

दिल्ली में पंजाब पुलिस का छापा: 17 किलोग्राम हेरोइन बरामद, चार अफगानी नागरिक गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Vikas Kumar Updated Sun, 04 Jul 2021 09:10 PM IST

सार

पुलिस ने बताया कि उन्होंने चार अफगान नागरिकों को भी गिरफ्तार किया है।
बरामद सामान
बरामद सामान - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

पंजाब पुलिस ने रविवार को दक्षिणी दिल्ली में हेरोइन बनाने वाली एक इकाई का भंडाफोड़ किया है। पुलिस ने मौके से करीब 17 किलोग्राम हेरोइन, मिश्रित रसायन, एसिड और लैब उपकरण बरामद किए। पुलिस ने बताया कि उन्होंने चार अफगान नागरिकों को भी गिरफ्तार किया है।
city & states delhi punjab police heroin crime in delhi
