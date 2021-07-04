दिल्ली में पंजाब पुलिस का छापा: 17 किलोग्राम हेरोइन बरामद, चार अफगानी नागरिक गिरफ्तार

Punjab Police unearth and bust a heroin manufacturing unit in South Delhi— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2021
"Around 17 kgs of heroin, assorted chemicals, acids, and lab equipment recovered. Four Afghan nationals arrested," it says. pic.twitter.com/Xa9OQZlrSs
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.