Home ›   Delhi ›   Protesting farmers celebrate holi at Ghazipur border amidst protest which continues from 123 days

किसानों की होली: गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर नाच गाने के साथ मनाया त्योहार, 123 दिनों से जारी है प्रदर्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्राची प्रियम Updated Mon, 29 Mar 2021 09:48 AM IST
होली के अवसर पर नाचते-गाते किसान
होली के अवसर पर नाचते-गाते किसान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
नए कृषि कानूनों को लेकर दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर किसानों का प्रदर्शन जारी है। दिल्ली और उत्तर प्रदेश को जोड़ने वाले गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर बीते 123 दिनों से किसान प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं।
रविवार को होली का त्योहार भी किसानों ने प्रदर्शन स्थल पर ही मनाया। इस दौरान किसान नाचते गाते नजर आए। इस दौरान एक किसान ने कहा कि हम चाहते हैं कि सरकार हमारी मांगों को मान ले और तीनों कृषि कानून वापस ले ले ताकि हम अपने घर लौट पाएं।


city & states delhi farmers protest kisan andolan
