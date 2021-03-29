किसानों की होली: गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर नाच गाने के साथ मनाया त्योहार, 123 दिनों से जारी है प्रदर्शन

#WATCH | Farmers protesting in Ghazipur at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border for the last 123 days sing and dance as they celebrate #Holi.— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2021
"We demand that the government should accept our demand and take back the three farm laws so that we can go home," says a farmer. pic.twitter.com/6C5RaEUwNv
