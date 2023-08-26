Chandrayaan 3 : पीएम मोदी के स्वागत में पालम हवाई अड्डे के पास चंद्रयान की सफलता के लगे पोस्टर

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दक्षिण अफ्रीका और ग्रीस की यात्रा के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के स्वागत के लिए पालम हवाई अड्डे के पास चंद्रयान- 3 की सफल लैंडिंग के पोस्टर लगाए गए हैं। स्वदेश आने के लिए ग्रीस से रवाना हो चुके हैं पीएम मोदी। वह चंद्रयान-3 मिशन में शामिल इसरो टीम के वैज्ञानिकों से मिलने के लिए सीधे बेंगलुरु, कर्नाटक जाएंगे।
Delhi | Posters of the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 have been put up near Palam Airport to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his two-nation visit to South Africa and Greece.
PM Modi has departed from Greece; he will head straight to Bengaluru, Karnataka to meet… pic.twitter.com/4wxevEW6r0— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023
