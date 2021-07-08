दिल्ली में महंगाई: आज भी बढ़े पेट्रोल डीजल के दाम, सीएनजी में भी लगी आग

CNG retail price in Delhi revised from Rs 43.40/kg to Rs 44.30/kg w.e.f 8th July; PNG domestic price to be Rs 29.66 per SCM.



CNG retail price in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad revised from Rs 49.08/kg to Rs 49.98/kg w.e.f 8th July; PNG domestic price to be Rs 29.61 per SCM. pic.twitter.com/BJRXkVXU3g