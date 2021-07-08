बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Petrol diesel price hike in Delhi CNG retail price also increases in Delhi and NCR

दिल्ली में महंगाई: आज भी बढ़े पेट्रोल डीजल के दाम, सीएनजी में भी लगी आग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्राची प्रियम Updated Thu, 08 Jul 2021 08:13 AM IST

सार

दिल्ली में सीएनजी के दाम 43.40 रुपये प्रति किलोग्राम से बढ़कर 44.30 रुपये प्रति किग्रा हो गए हैं। वहीं, पेट्रोल की कीमत 100.56 रुपये प्रति लीटर पहुंच गई।
 
विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

पेट्रोल के बाद राजधानी में अब सीएनजी के दामों में भी आग लग गई है। आठ जुलाई यानी आज से दिल्ली में सीएनजी के दाम 43.40 रुपये प्रति किलोग्राम से बढ़कर 44.30 रुपये प्रति किग्रा हो गए हैं। वहीं घरेलू उपयोग के लिए पीएनजी की कीमत 29.66 रुपये प्रति एससीएम होगी। 
विज्ञापन


इसके अलावा नोएडा, ग्रेटर नोएडा और गाजियाबाद में सीएनजी की रिटेल कीमत 49.08 रुपये प्रति किलोग्राम से बढ़कर 49.98 रुपये प्रति किग्रा हो गई है। वहीं, पीएनजी की कीमत 29.61 प्रति एससीएम होगी।




आज भी बढ़े पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम
मालूम हो कि पेट्रोल की कीमतों में लगातार बढ़ोत्तरी जारी है। गुरुवार को 0.35 पैसे की बढ़त के साथ दिल्ली में पेट्रोल की कीमत 100.56 रुपये प्रति लीटर पहुंच गई। वहीं, 0.09 पैसे की बढ़त के साथ डीजल 89.62 रुपये प्रति लीटर हो गया है।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पूर्व सीएम वीरभद्र सिंह
Himachal Pradesh

दुखद : हिमाचल प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वीरभद्र सिंह का निधन, आईजीएमसी शिमला में थे उपचाराधीन 

8 जुलाई 2021

जानें किस मंत्री को मिला क्या प्रभार
India News

विभागों का बंटवारा: पीएम मोदी के नए मंत्रिमंडल में अब कौन किस विभाग का मंत्री, यहां पढ़ें पूरी सूची

8 जुलाई 2021

पेट्रोल की कीमत आज
Bazar

Petrol Diesel Price: नहीं थमा सिलसिला, आज फिर लगी पेट्रोल-डीजल के दामों में आग

8 जुलाई 2021

virbhadra singh
Shimla

अलविदा वीरभद्र : पंडित नेहरू लेकर आए थे राजनीति में, लोकसभा के लिए 1962 में चुने गए पहली बार

8 जुलाई 2021

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

मोदी सरकार में प्रमोशन : अनुराग ठाकुर और हरदीप सिंह समेत ये सात राज्यमंत्री बने कैबिनेट मंत्री

8 जुलाई 2021

Nitish kumar and Chirag Paswan
India News

कैबिनेट विस्तार: ‘चिराग’ को बुझाने के चक्कर में खाली हाथ रह गए नीतीश

8 जुलाई 2021

कोरोना की जांच
India News

बढ़ सकता है खतरा: देशभर के 174 जिलों में मिले कोरोना के नए घातक स्वरूप

8 जुलाई 2021

डॉ हर्षवर्धन
India News

डॉ. हर्षवर्धन की विदाई: न सुधार सके सेहत, न डॉक्टरों का जीता भरोसा, मंत्री समूह तक रहा फेल

8 जुलाई 2021

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की मंत्रिपरिषद के नए मंत्री।
India News

विशेषज्ञों की सरकार: शपथ लेने वाले 43 नेताओं में से 16 विशेषज्ञ, इनमें 4 डॉक्टर भी

7 जुलाई 2021

बिजली(प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Dehradun

चुनावी वर्ष में बड़ी राहत: उत्तराखंड में घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं को हर महीने फ्री मिलेगी 100 यूनिट बिजली

7 जुलाई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited