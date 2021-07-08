दिल्ली में महंगाई: आज भी बढ़े पेट्रोल डीजल के दाम, सीएनजी में भी लगी आग

CNG retail price in Delhi revised from Rs 43.40/kg to Rs 44.30/kg w.e.f 8th July; PNG domestic price to be Rs 29.66 per SCM.— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021
CNG retail price in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad revised from Rs 49.08/kg to Rs 49.98/kg w.e.f 8th July; PNG domestic price to be Rs 29.61 per SCM. pic.twitter.com/BJRXkVXU3g
Petrol at Rs 100.56/litre (an increase of Rs 0.35) today in Delhi, diesel at Rs 89.62/litre (an increase of Rs 0.09)— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021
Petrol at Rs Rs 108.88/litre (an increase of Rs 0.25) today in Bhopal (MP), diesel at Rs 98.40/litre (unchanged) pic.twitter.com/XqRaUlJFV8
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.