Manipur: स्वाति मालीवाल ने पीएम मोदी और मणिपुर सीएम को चिट्ठी लिख की ये तीन मांग, दौरे की भी मांगी अनुमति

बीते दिन मणिपुर में दो महिलाओं की नग्न परेड मामले पर सरकार ने सख्त लिया है। एक तरफ जहां सरकार ने ट्विटर और अन्य सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर वीडियो शेयर नहीं करने का आदेश दिया है। तो वहीं दिल्ली महिला आयोग की प्रमुख स्वाति मालीवाल ने चिट्ठी लिखी है। सरकार का कहना है कि अभी मामले की जांच चल रही है। ऐसे में कोई भी व्यक्ति इस मामले से जुड़ा सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो शेयर न करे।

Writing letter today to PM & Manipur CM seeking-

1. Urgent steps to curb violence in Manipur

2. Strongest action against men in the video who perpetrated attack on the girls

3. Manipur CM to allow my visit to meet the survivors, their families and other girls and women. Want to…