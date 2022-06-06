Delhi: बीच सड़क पर स्कॉर्पियो चालक ने बाइकर को जानबूझकर मारी टक्कर, वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

राजधानी दिल्ली की सड़कों पर अपनी गाड़ियों से फर्राटा भरने वाले लोग कितने मनबढ़ हो चले हैं इसका एक ताजा-तरीन मामला सामने आया है। मामला सोमवार सुबह का है। दिल्ली के अर्जन गढ़ मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास एक स्कॉर्पियो चालक और बाइकर ग्रुप के बीच बहस हो गई, जिसके बाद गुस्से में आकर स्कॉर्पियो सवार ने एक बाइकर को जोरदार टक्कर मार दी और तेजी से अपनी गाड़ी उड़ाकर फरार हो गया।
#WATCH | A man hit a biker with his four-wheeler following a heated verbal exchange with the biker group, near Arjan Garh metro station in Delhi. (05.06)
Police say they've taken cognisance of the matter & investigation is on.
(Note: Abusive language)
(Source: Biker's friend) pic.twitter.com/ZHXdGil95z — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022
