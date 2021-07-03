बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Main Bazar laxmi nagar to Kishan Kunj markets allowed to open from july 3

दिल्ली: इन इलाकों में आज से खुलेंगे बाजार, व्यापारियों ने दिया कोरोना नियमों के पालन का आश्वासन

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्राची प्रियम Updated Sat, 03 Jul 2021 08:12 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : amar ujala
दिल्ली में व्यापारियों से कोरोना के नियमों का पालन करने का आश्वासन मिलने के बाद ऊत्तरी जिले के आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण ने आज से बाजारों को खोलने की अनुमति दे दी है। लक्ष्मी नगर के विकास मार्ग स्थित मेन बाजार से लेकर किशन कुंज स्थित लवली पब्लिक स्कूल और उसके आसपास के बाजारों को खोलने की अनुमति दे दी गई है।
delhi
India News

