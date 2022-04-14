दिल्ली : राजधानी में फिर बढ़े सीएनजी के दाम, आज से 71.61 रुपये प्रति किलो, एनसीआर में भी चुकाने होंगे ज्यादा

IGL hiked the price of CNG in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 71.61 per Kg from today



For Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 74.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 79.94 per Kg. pic.twitter.com/RQFulJEoFn