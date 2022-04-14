दिल्ली : राजधानी में फिर बढ़े सीएनजी के दाम, आज से 71.61 रुपये प्रति किलो, एनसीआर में भी चुकाने होंगे ज्यादा

दिल्ली के अलावा नोएडा, ग्रेटर नोएडा और गाजियाबाद में भी उपभोक्ताओं को आज से सीएनजी के लिए जेब अधिक ढीली करनी पड़ेगी। यहां प्रति किलो सीएनजी के लिए ग्राहकों को 74.17 रुपये चुकाने होंगे जबकि गुरुग्राम में आज से सीएनजी के दाम 79.94 रुपये प्रति किलो हो गए हैं।
IGL hiked the price of CNG in Delhi by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 71.61 per Kg from today— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022
For Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 74.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 79.94 per Kg. pic.twitter.com/RQFulJEoFn
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.