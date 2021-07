राहत: हरियाणा से छोड़ा गया पानी पहुंचा दिल्ली, चड्ढा बोले- संघर्ष लाया रंग, 24 घंटे में दूर होगा जल संकट

GOOD NEWS‼️ The struggle of Delhiites has finally paid off. After Kejriwal Govt approached the Supreme Court, BJP's Haryana Govt released 16,000 cusecs of water in Yamuna which has now reached Delhi. BEFORE👇🏻 AFTER👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/BlzSXYd3mV

I salute the people of Delhi for their struggle. DJB along with the people of Delhi - finally managed to compel Haryana to release Delhi’s rightful share of water in Yamuna, to the tune of 16000 cusec. pic.twitter.com/6ZmcLm1Xai