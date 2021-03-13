शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   farmers make Permanent house at Singhu border to continue protest against agriculture laws 

पक्के मकान: सर्दी की मार झेलने के बाद गर्मी से बचने की तैयारी में किसान, लगवाएंगे एसी-कूलर

सुशील कुमार Kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: सुशील कुमार कुमार
Updated Sat, 13 Mar 2021 07:52 PM IST
पक्के घरों का निर्माण कर रहे किसान।
पक्के घरों का निर्माण कर रहे किसान। - फोटो : ट्विटर ANI
सिंघु बॉर्डर पर 108 दिनों से आंदोलित किसान सर्दी की मार झेलने के बाद गर्मी और धूप से बचने की तैयारी में हैं। किसान अपने लिए ईंट से पक्के घरों का निर्माण कर रहे हैं। घरों में एसी-कूलर लगवाने की भी तैयारी है। जिससे किसानों का नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन जारी रहे। 
  जैसे-जैसे मार्च का महीना बीत रहा है, दिल्ली के तापमान में भी इजाफा हो रहा है। इसी के मद्देनजर किसान अपने लिए धरना स्थल पर स्थाई ढांचे का निर्माण करने में जुट गए हैं। किसान सोशल आर्मी के अनिल मलिक ने कहा कि अब तक 25 घर बनाए गए हैं और आने वाले दिनों में ऐसे 1000 से 2000 घरों का निर्माण किया जाएगा।'

 

city & states delhi singhu border farmers protest

