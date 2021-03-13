पक्के मकान: सर्दी की मार झेलने के बाद गर्मी से बचने की तैयारी में किसान, लगवाएंगे एसी-कूलर

जैसे-जैसे मार्च का महीना बीत रहा है, दिल्ली के तापमान में भी इजाफा हो रहा है। इसी के मद्देनजर किसान अपने लिए धरना स्थल पर स्थाई ढांचे का निर्माण करने में जुट गए हैं। किसान सोशल आर्मी के अनिल मलिक ने कहा कि अब तक 25 घर बनाए गए हैं और आने वाले दिनों में ऐसे 1000 से 2000 घरों का निर्माण किया जाएगा।'
Permanent structures come up at Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border where farmers have been protesting against three agriculture laws for the past 108 days pic.twitter.com/hdApp7pTrr— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021
