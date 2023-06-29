Delhi MCD: आम आदमी पार्टी ने एमसीडी प्रभारी के नाम का किया एलान, दुर्गेश पाठक को मिली नई जिम्मेदारी

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
आम आदमी पार्टी ने गुरुवार को दिल्ली नगर निगम प्रभारी पद के लिए नाम का एलान कर दिया है। पार्टी ने एमसीडी प्रभारी की जिम्मेदारी दुर्गेश पाठक को दी है। इसकी जानकारी आप ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर साझा की है। आप ने ट्वीट कर लिखा कि बड़ी घोषणा की जा रही है। दिल्ली राज्य के लिए एमसीडी प्रभारी के रूप में दुर्गेश पाठक को चुना गया है। हम उन्हें इस नई जिम्मेदारी के लिए शुभकामनाएं देते हैं।
📢Big Announcement📢
The Party hereby announces Shri @ipathak25 as the MCD Prabhari for the state of Delhi.
We wish him all the very best for his new responsibility 🎉 pic.twitter.com/oXr6QkhV3V— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 29, 2023
