G-20 Summit : दिल्ली पुलिस चाहती है सम्मेलन के दौरान मेट्रो सेवाएं सवेरे 4 बजे से शुरू हों, CP ने लिखी चिट्ठी

देश की राजधानी में होने जा रहे जी-20 शिखर सम्मेलन की तैयारियां पूरी हो गई हैं। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था एवं अन्य इंतजाम भी पूरे कर लिये गये हैं। इसी क्रम में दिल्ली पुलिस चाहती है कि सम्मेलन के दौरान यानी 8 से 10 सितंबर तक दिल्ली मेट्रो की सेवाएं सवेरे 4 बजे से शुरू हो जाएं।
Delhi | Commissioner of Police (CP) Sanjay Arora writes to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Vikas Kumar requesting him if the Metro Services on 8, 9 and 10 September can begin from 4:00 am in view of restrictions in the G20 Summit venue affected areas, as… pic.twitter.com/ZJqb9JnJE0— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023
