Delhi Police: 100 करोड़ से भी अधिक के धोखाधड़ी मामले में वांछित आरोपी गिरफ्तार

दिल्ली पुलिस की अपराध शाखा ने राजस्थान के 100 करोड़ रुपये से भी अधिक के धोखाधड़ी मामले में वांछित अपराधी को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी शख्स 59 अलग अलग मामलों में घोषित अपराधी है।

Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a man wanted in a cheating case of more than Rs 100 crores in Rajasthan. The accused is a proclaimed offender in 59 separate cases. pic.twitter.com/gFidv0LK6E