दिल्ली: जहांगीरपुरी हिंसा मामले में आज दाखिल होगी चार्जशीट, अबतक गिरफ्तार हो चुके हैं 37 आरोपी

Delhi Police Crime Branch to file chargesheet pertaining to Jahangirpuri riots today. A total of 37 people including the three main accused have been arrested so far.
Police used face recognition software (FRS) system along with analysing mobile & CCTV footage to nab the accused— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.