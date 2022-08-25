Delhi News : पटपड़गंज इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में लगी आग, कुछ देर बाद काबू

पूर्वी दिल्ली के पटपड़गंज इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में बुधवार रात करीब 10 बजे आग लग गई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार आग इलाके के एक मोबाइल गोदाम के दूसरे माले पर लगी। आग की सूचना मिलने के बाद दमकल विभाग की 10 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंचीं और आग पर काबू पा लिया। इस घटना में किसी तरह के नुकसान की खबर नहीं हैं।

Delhi | A fire broke out at around 10pm on August 24th on the second floor of a mobile godown in the Patparganj Industrial area. Around 10 fire tenders reached the spot & doused the fire. No casualty reported: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/8dHowEeUkq