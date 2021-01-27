Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi news: Entry gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed. 

लाल किला मेट्रो स्टेशन के प्रवेश द्वार बंद, बाकी लाइनों पर सेवाएं सामान्य

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 27 Jan 2021 06:46 AM IST
demo pic...
demo pic... - फोटो : पीटीआई

ख़बर सुनें
लाल किला मेट्रो स्टेशन के प्रवेश द्वार बंद कर दिए गए हैं। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार लाल किला स्टेशन पर प्रवेश निषेध है किंतु स्टेशन से बाहर आया जा सकता है। मेट्रो के अनुसार बाकी स्टेशन खुले हुए हैं औऱ सभी लाइनों पर सेवाएं सामान्य हैं। 
Spotlight

शांतिपूर्ण ट्रैक्टर परेड के नाम पर सड़कों पर बवाल
India News

ट्रैक्टर परेड के नाम पर दिल्ली में कैसे हुआ बवाल, देखे तस्वीरें

27 जनवरी 2021

लाल किले पर तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मी...
Delhi

लाल किले पर भारी संख्या में पुलिसकर्मी तैनात, ट्रैक्टर परेड उपद्रव में 86 जवान घायल, सात एफआईआर

27 जनवरी 2021

big news
India News

27 जनवरी: आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

27 जनवरी 2021

लाल किले पर प्रदर्शन करते किसान
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस पर दिल्ली में किसानों का प्रदर्शन, जानिए कैसी रही अंतरराष्ट्रीय मीडिया में चर्चा

27 जनवरी 2021

प्रदर्शन करते किसान
India News

किसान प्रदर्शन हिंसा : राजनीतिक दलों ने की हिंसा की निंदा, जानिए किसने क्या कहा

27 जनवरी 2021

लाल किले के सामने...
Delhi

ट्रैक्टर परेड Live: किसान आंदोलन में अराजकता को संघ ने बताया दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण, शिवसेना ने कहा- केंद्र जिम्मेदार

27 जनवरी 2021

लाल किले की गुंबद पर चढ़े प्रदर्शनकारी
India News

आंखों देखी : दिल्ली में कहां क्या हुआ जानिए अमर उजाला के पांच रिपोर्टरों की जुबानी

26 जनवरी 2021

कोरोना वैक्सीन
Health & Fitness

क्या टीकाकरण के बाद भी खत्म नहीं होगा कोरोना वायरस का प्रसार? विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन ने दी चेतावनी

26 जनवरी 2021

राष्ट्रपति के रिसेप्शन में पीएम मोदी और रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस: राष्ट्रपति भवन में भोज, प्रधानमंत्री समेत कई मंत्रियों ने की शिरकत, देखें तस्वीरें

26 जनवरी 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर (भारतीय सेना)
Bizarre News

भारत का वो मुस्लिम गांव, जहां हर घर का बेटा देश की सुरक्षा के लिए सीमा पर है तैनात

26 जनवरी 2021

