Delhi: बीएसईएस को बिजली सब्सिडी देने के मामले में अनियमितता का आरोप, एलजी ने मुख्य सचिव को जांच करने को कहा

दिल्ली के उप राज्यपाल वीके सक्सेना ने बिजली सब्सिडी मामले में कथित अनियमितताओं की जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। उन्होंने दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा प्राइवेट कंपनी बीएसईएस डिस्कॉम को सब्सिडी का पैसा देने के मामले में मुख्य सचिव को जांच करने को कहा है। एलजी ने मुख्य सचिव को रिपोर्ट सात दिन में सौंपने को कहा है।

Delhi LG has asked the Chief Secretary to inquire into the alleged "irregularities and discrepancies" in the power subsidy given by AAP govt to BSES discoms. LG has sought the report in 7 days.