शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi govt to launch doorstep delivery of ration to Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana beneficiaries

केजरीवाल सरकार की घोषणा: 25 मार्च को लॉन्च होगी राशन की डोर स्टेप डिलिवरी, मुख्यमंत्री करेंगे शुरूआत

Prachi Priyam न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्राची प्रियम
Updated Fri, 12 Mar 2021 04:45 PM IST
विज्ञापन
खाद्य और नागरिक आपूर्ति मंत्री इमरान हुसैन
खाद्य और नागरिक आपूर्ति मंत्री इमरान हुसैन - फोटो : ANI
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली सरकार ने आगामी 25 मार्च को मुख्यमंत्री घर घर राशन योजना के लाभार्थियों के लिए डोर स्टेप डिलिवरी लॉन्च करने की घोषणा की है। इसके तहत लाभार्थियों को उनके घर तक राशन की डिलिवरी मिलेगी। 25 मार्च को मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल सीमापुरी सर्किल के 100 घरों में राशन की डिलीवरी करवाकर इसकी शुरूआत करेंगे। दिल्ली के खाद्य और नागरिक आपूर्ति मंत्री इमरान हुसैन ने इसकी जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि इस योजना का एक अप्रैल से दिल्ली के अन्य इलाकों में भी विस्तार किया जाएगा।
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

फाइल फोटो
India News

कोरोना की दूसरी लहर का खौफ : अब तक 4 जिलों में संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन, 9 शहरों में नाइट कर्फ्यू

12 मार्च 2021

ये हैं संभावित मंत्री
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः तीरथ सरकार के मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार आज, ये हैं संभावित मंत्री, जानिए इनके बारे में...

12 मार्च 2021

android malware
Mobile Apps

जरूरी खबर: ये आठ मोबाइल एप खाली कर सकते हैं आपका बैंक अकाउंट, तुरंत करें डिलीट

12 मार्च 2021

Nexzu Mobility Roadlark Electric Cycle
Auto News

कमाल की है यह ई-साइकिल: 50 रुपये में चलती है 1000 किलोमीटर, फोन की तरह हो जाती है चार्ज, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

12 मार्च 2021

हरियाणा बजट 2021: विधानसभा पहुंचे सीएम मनोहर लाल।
Chandigarh

Haryana Budget 2021 Live: हरियाणा में युवाओं को नौकरी, बच्चों को शिक्षा मुफ्त, पुलिस बल में बढ़ेगी महिलाओं की संख्या

12 मार्च 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

बेवफाई का अंजाम: पांचवीं पत्नी ने पति को कुर्सी से बांधकर बनाए संबंध, फिर रेत दिया गला

12 मार्च 2021

ममता बनर्जी पर बरसीं स्मृति ईरानी
India News

हल्दिया: दीदी पर स्मृति ईरानी का हमला, पूछा- क्या 80 साल की बुजुर्ग को पीटने वाली बेटी को दें वोट?

12 मार्च 2021

एआईसीटीई
Education

एआईसीटीई का बड़ा फैसला: इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई के लिए गणित, भौतिक और रसायन विषय जरूरी नहीं

12 मार्च 2021

Renault Kwid, Datsun Redi go, Alto
Auto News

बंपर डिस्काउंट: 3 लाख रुपये से सस्ती इन छोटी कारों पर 60000 रुपये तक की बचत, माइलेज है 22 किमी/लीटर तक

12 मार्च 2021

बॉम्बे बेगम्स
Web Series

बॉम्बे बेगम्स: एनसीपीसीआर ने कई सीन पर जताई आपत्ति, नेटफ्लिक्स से स्ट्रीमिंग बंद करने को कहा

12 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X