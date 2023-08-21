अफसर मामा का पाप: काउंसलिंग में खुला दरिंदगी का राज, पत्नी ने भी दिया दरिंदे का साथ; केजरीवाल ने किया बर्खास्त

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
कलयुग में रिश्तों को शर्मसार कर देने वाली वारदातें आम हो चली हैं। जिस्म की हवस इंसान को रिश्तों की मर्यादा को भुला देती है। दिल्ली के बुराड़ी में एक ऐसा ही हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है। जहां दिल्ली सरकार के महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के एक अधिकारी को बीते कई महीनों से अपने दोस्ती की 14 साल की बेटी से रेप का आरोप लगा है। जो इस बच्ची का मुंहबोला मामा भी लगता था। आरोपी और उसकी पत्नी को पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया है।
#WATCH | The now-suspended rape-accused Delhi government official and his wife have been detained by Police.
The official has been booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months. pic.twitter.com/WN7YSqEi5E — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023
#WATCH मैंने मुख्य सचिव को जांच चलने तक उन्हें निलंबित करने का निर्देश दिया है और आज शाम 5 बजे तक मैंने इस पर रिपोर्ट भी मांगी है: रेप के आरोपी दिल्ली सरकार के अधिकारी पर दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल pic.twitter.com/dA9AxAgqNk— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 21, 2023
#UPDATE | DCW chief Swati Maliwal sits on 'dharna' at the hospital in Delhi where the minor girl has been admitted.— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023
"...I want to see what it is that the Delhi Police want to hide and the DCW chief is not being allowed to go in and meet the girl?...I warn the Delhi Police, they… pic.twitter.com/L8pnij6EeX
