Delhi Excise Policy: एलजी ने दी मंजूरी, जारी रहेगी वर्तमान शराब नीति; छह महीने के लिए बढ़ाया आगे

दिल्ली में चल रही वर्तमान आबकारी नीति को अगले छह महीने के लिए बढ़ा दिया गया है। दिल्ली सरकार ने आबकारी नीति 2020-21 को 31 मार्च 2024 तक के लिए बढ़ा दिया है। इसके लिए एक सर्कुलर जारी किया गया है। क्योंकि वर्तमान शराब नीति 30 सितंबर 2023 तक समाप्त हो रही है।
Delhi government issues circular to extend the existing Excise Policy (2020-21) till 31st March 2024. The existing Excise Policy was going to expire on 30th September. pic.twitter.com/kAT7kHRFPK— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023
