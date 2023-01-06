Delhi: दिल्ली शराब घोटाले में ईडी ने दायर की दूसरी चार्जशीट, 12 लोगों के नाम शामिल

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
राजधानी दिल्ली में कथित शराब घोटाले को लेकर बीते साल जमकर बवाल देखने को मिला था। शराब घोटाले को लेकर भाजपा (BJP) और आम आदमी पार्टी के बीच वार-पलटवार भी देखने को मिला था।
ED files the second chargesheet in Delhi Liquor excise policy case, in Rouse Avenue Court. 12 accused's names mentioned in the chargesheet - 5 arrested persons (Vijay Nair, Sharath Reddy, Binoy Babu, Abhishek Boinpally, Amit Arora) & 7 companies. Further investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/yHX4cfd1ba— ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023
