Delhi: निजी तस्वीरें वायरल करने की धमकी देकर महिला को कर रहा था ब्लैकमेल, पुलिस ने धर दबोचा

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
दिल्ली पुलिस ने महिला को ब्लैकमेल करने के आरोपी में एक शख्स को गिरफ्तार किया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, 22 वर्षीय अब्बूजर रहमान सोशल मीडिया के जरिए एक महिला को उसकी निजी तस्वीरें वायरल करने की धमकी दे रहा था और महिला से पैसे की मांग कर रहा था। आरोपी ने खुद को स्पेनिश अभिनेता मनु रियोस बताया था। साइबर पीएस नॉर्थ डिस्ट्रिक्ट द्वारा आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।
Delhi | A 22-year-old man namely Abbuzar Rehman apprehended by Cyber PS North District on accusations of extorting money from a 25-yr-old woman via social media, threatening to make her private pictures viral & demanding money while impersonating Spanish actor Manu Rios: Police pic.twitter.com/CnteYE2rRj— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.