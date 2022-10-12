Delhi: निजी तस्वीरें वायरल करने की धमकी देकर महिला को कर रहा था ब्लैकमेल, पुलिस ने धर दबोचा

दिल्ली पुलिस ने महिला को ब्लैकमेल करने के आरोपी में एक शख्स को गिरफ्तार किया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, 22 वर्षीय अब्बूजर रहमान सोशल मीडिया के जरिए एक महिला को उसकी निजी तस्वीरें वायरल करने की धमकी दे रहा था और महिला से पैसे की मांग कर रहा था। आरोपी ने खुद को स्पेनिश अभिनेता मनु रियोस बताया था। साइबर पीएस नॉर्थ डिस्ट्रिक्ट द्वारा आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

Delhi | A 22-year-old man namely Abbuzar Rehman apprehended by Cyber PS North District on accusations of extorting money from a 25-yr-old woman via social media, threatening to make her private pictures viral & demanding money while impersonating Spanish actor Manu Rios: Police pic.twitter.com/CnteYE2rRj