बटला हाउस एनकाउंटर: 13 साल बाद सोमवार को आएगा फैसला, पुलिस ने 2018 में किया था इंडियन मुजाहिदीन के आतंकी को गिरफ्तार

A Delhi Court to pronounce judgement tomorrow in a matter related to 2008 Batla House Encounter.
Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan was at the spot during the Batla encounter but managed to escape, as per Delhi Police. He was arrested by Special Cell, Delhi Police in Feb '18— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021
