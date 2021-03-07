शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi Court to pronounce judgement monday in Batla House Encounter after 13 years incident

बटला हाउस एनकाउंटर: 13 साल बाद सोमवार को आएगा फैसला, पुलिस ने 2018 में किया था इंडियन मुजाहिदीन के आतंकी को गिरफ्तार

सुशील कुमार Kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: सुशील कुमार कुमार
Updated Sun, 07 Mar 2021 09:07 PM IST
बटला हाउस एनकाउंटर।
बटला हाउस एनकाउंटर। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
बटला हाउस एनकाउंटर मामले में दिल्ली की एक अदालत कल (सोमवार) को फैसला सुनाएगी। काफी दिनों से फैसले का इंतजार किया जा रहा था। 2008 में यह एनकाउंटर हुआ था। 13 साल बाद कल इसका फैसला आएगा। 
दिल्ली पुलिस के अनुसार इंडियन मुजाहिदीन का आतंकी आरिज खान एनकाउंटर के दौरान घटनास्थल पर था, लेकिन वह भागने में सफल रहा। उसे दस साल बाद दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने फरवरी 2018 को गिरफ्तार किया था। 

city & states delhi batla house encounter judgement batla house encounter indian mujahideen

