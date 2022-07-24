Arvind Kejriwal: फूड हब को सुधारने का काम करेगी दिल्ली सरकार, अगले पांच वर्षों में मिलेंगे कई रोजगार

दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने रविवार दोपहर एक आवश्यक प्रेस कांफ्रेंस की। उन्होंने दिल्ली में खाद्य केंद्रों के पुनर्विकास के बारे में बताते हुए कहा कि हमने दिल्ली में अगले पांच वर्षों में रोजगार उपलब्ध करने का निश्चय किया है। ऐसा करने से भारत की खाद्य राजधानी के रूप में जानी जाने वाली दिल्ली में नए फूड हब बनेंगे। दिल्ली में तिब्बती, पंजाबी भोजन के विभिन्न बाजार हैं। हम उनके भौतिक बुनियादी ढांचे, सड़कों, बिजली, स्वच्छता में सुधार करेंगे।
Delhi | We've decided to generate employment in next 5 years. Thus Delhi, known as food capital of India, will get revamped food hubs. Delhi has various markets of Tibetian, Punjabi food. We'll improve their physical infrastructure, roads, electricity, hygiene: CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/XtxKXd3thv— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022
