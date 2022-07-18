Delhi: सिंगापुर जाने की अनुमति न मिलने से केजरीवाल नाराज, बोले- समझ नहीं आता मुझे जाने क्यों नहीं दिया जा रहा

इसके साथ ही पैक्ड उत्पादों पर आज से लागू होने वाले जीएसटी को लेकर भी केजरीवाल ने सवाल उठाए। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं केंद्र सरकार से मांग करता हूं कि बुनियादी खाद्य उत्पादों के रोजमर्रा के उपयोग की सामग्री पर लागू जीएसटी को वापस ले, यह सही नहीं है। दिल्ली सरकार ही एकमात्र ऐसी सरकार है जो अपनी कई योजनाओं के माध्यम से बढ़ती मुद्रास्फीति से कोई राहत प्रदान कर रही है।
I demand the central govt to take back GST applied on materials of everyday use of basic food products, it is not right. Delhi govt is the only one that is providing any respite from growing inflation through its many schemes: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/nUNBSrK50F— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.