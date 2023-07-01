Delhi Air Pollution: सीएम केजरीवाल बोले- दिल्ली की वायु गुणवत्ता में सुधार करना है सबसे कठिन काम

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
दिल्ली में वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक को लेकर सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने बड़ा बयान दिया है। सीएम ने कहा कि दिल्ली की हवा में सुधार हो रहा है। यहीं काम सबसे कठिन था। एक दिन पहले ही दिल्ली के पर्यावरण मंत्री गोपाल राय ने कहा था कि दिल्ली में इस साल 2016 के बाद से एयर क्वालिटी अच्छी से मध्यम रही।
This was perhaps the most difficult task - improving air quality. But series of steps taken by Delhiites helped us achieve this seemingly impossible task. Still a long way to go. But Delhi people have always done what others thought impossible. pic.twitter.com/xyAUFHlXpv— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 1, 2023
