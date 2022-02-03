दिल्ली : बाथरूम में दम घुटने से नाबालिग लड़की की मौत, जांच कर रही है पुलिस

समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार पोस्टमॉर्टम रिपोर्ट में खुलासा हुा है कि गीजर से कार्बन मोनोऑक्साइड गैस रिस रही थी जिसमें सांस लेने से मौत हुई है। यह जानकारी दिल्ली पुलिस ने दी है।
Delhi | A case of death of a minor girl has come to light in Dwarka on Jan 31. She was found unconscious in bathroom & was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. Post mortem report claims death due to inhalation of Carbon Monoxide gas leaking from a geyser: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022
