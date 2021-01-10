शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Bird Flu alert 91 crows and 27 ducks found dead across 15 parks in Delhi so far

दिल्ली में बर्ड फ्लू की दहशत, अब तक 15 पार्कों में 91 कौवे और 27 बतखों की हो चुकी है मौत 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 10 Jan 2021 08:00 PM IST
दिल्ली में बर्ड फ्लू की आशंका
दिल्ली में बर्ड फ्लू की आशंका - फोटो : जी पॉल

ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में बर्ड फ्लू को लेकर दहशत बढ़ गई है। राजधानी के 15 पार्कों में अब तक 91 कौवे और 27 बतखों की मौत हो चुकी है। वहीं, त्रिलोकपुरी फेज-1, 2 और 3 स्थित संजय झील के ग्रीन एरिया को अलर्ट जोन घोषित कर दिया गया है। 104 सैंपलों को बर्ड फ्लू जांच के लिए भेजा गया है।
