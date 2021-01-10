दिल्ली में बर्ड फ्लू की दहशत, अब तक 15 पार्कों में 91 कौवे और 27 बतखों की हो चुकी है मौत 

91 crows and 27 ducks found dead across 15 parks in Delhi, so far. Green Area Sanjay Lake at Trilokpuri Ph-I, II & III declared as ‘Alert Zone’.
104 samples have been sent for Bird Flu test, the reports of which are awaited. pic.twitter.com/a3ufqJYsDm — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2021
