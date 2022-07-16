Presidential Election: यशवंत सिन्हा के समर्थन में खड़ी होगी आम आदमी पार्टी, सांसद संजय सिंह ने किया एलान

देश के अगले राष्ट्रपति के लिए 18 जुलाई को वोटिंग होगी और 21 जुलाई को नए राष्ट्रपति के नाम की घोषणा कर दी जाएगी। एक तरफ एनडीए ने द्रौपदी मुर्मू को खड़ा किया है तो दूसरी ओर विपक्ष ने यशवंत सिन्हा को अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया है। अब सभी की निगाहें वोटिंग पर टिकी हुई हैं कि कौन सी पार्टी किसका समर्थन करती है।
"AAP will support Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha. We respect Droupadi Murmu but we will vote for Yashwant Sinha," says AAP MP Sanjay Singh— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/ESnHxtAN7s
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.