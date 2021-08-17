बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   38 new corona cases reported in delhi with 30 recoveries and four deaths in last 24 hours

दिल्ली में कोरोना: 24 घंटे में सामने आए 38 नए मामले, 30 मरीज हुए ठीक, चार की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्राची प्रियम Updated Tue, 17 Aug 2021 05:40 PM IST

सार

दिल्ली में बीते 24 घंटों में कोरोना संक्रमण के 38 नए मामले सामने आए, जबकि 30 लोग ठीक हो गए और चार की कोरोना से मौत हो गई।
विज्ञापन
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर) - फोटो : PTI

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

राजधानी दिल्ली में मंगलवार को कोरोना संक्रमण के 38 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक बीते 24 घंटों में 30 लोग संक्रमण से ठीक हुए जबकि चार लोगों की मौत हो गई।
विज्ञापन


इसी के साथ कोरोना के कुल मामलों की संख्या 14,37,156 पहुंच गई जिनमें से 14,11,612 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं और 25,073 मरीजों की कोरोना से मौत हो गई है। फिलहाल दिल्ली में कोरोना के सक्रिय मरीजों की संख्या 471 है। वहीं पॉजिटिविटी रेट 0.07 प्रतिशत है।


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

आशिकी
Bollywood

31 Years Of Aashiqui: अब कहां है 'आशिकी' की स्टार कास्ट, एक की चली गई थी याददाश्त, दो की हो चुकी है मौत

17 अगस्त 2021

अफगानिस्तान संकट
India News

संकट: अब अफगानिस्तान की मदद नहीं करेगा जर्मनी, सहायता राशि पर लगा दी रोक

17 अगस्त 2021

टी-20 विश्व कप
Cricket News

ICC T20 World Cup Schedule: भारत-पाकिस्तान मैच की तारीख सामने आई, जानें कब-कहां होंगे मुकाबले

17 अगस्त 2021

Usa Air Force evacuation flight from Kabul to Qatar came near the record for most people ever flown in the Boeing airlifter
विशेष

वायरल तस्वीर की हकीकत: कौन हैं ये लोग, जिन्हें अमेरिका ने अपने वायुसेना के विमान में काबुल से कतर भेजा

17 अगस्त 2021

पानीपत में नीरज चोपड़ा का भव्य स्वागत किया गया।
Panipat

नीरज चोपड़ा की तबीयत बिगड़ी: खंडरा में स्वागत कार्यक्रम के बीच में से ले जाया गया अस्पताल

17 अगस्त 2021

शोले
Bollywood

किस्सा: धर्मेंद्र ने खुद को बताया बुरा एक्टर, कहा- शोले के सेट पर पिकनिक मनाने जाता था

17 अगस्त 2021

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

IND vs ENG: 5वें दिन के पांच बड़े टर्निंग पॉइंट, जिनसे टीम इंडिया ने इंग्लैंड को रौंदा, सात साल बाद जीता लॉर्ड्स

17 अगस्त 2021

ओमान से भारत लौटी महिलाएं
Kanpur

बर्बरता की दास्तां: ओमान से आईं महिलाओं ने सुनाई दिल दहलाने वाली कहानी, बोलीं शरीर पर डालते थे गर्म पानी

17 अगस्त 2021

दवाइयां खरीदती अफगानी मूल की महिलाएं
Delhi

अफगानिस्तान से निकले नागरिकों की दास्तां: वहां कैसे रहें...बेटियों को उठा ले जाते हैं तालिबानी

17 अगस्त 2021

अफगानिस्तान की महिलाएं और लड़कियां
विशेष

यौन दासता की आशंका : तालिबान ने मांगी 15 से 45 वर्षीय महिलाओं की फेहरिस्त, पसरा खौफ

17 अगस्त 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited