दिल्ली में कोरोना: 24 घंटे में सामने आए 38 नए मामले, 30 मरीज हुए ठीक, चार की मौत

Delhi reports 38 new #COVID19 cases, 30 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021
Total cases 14,37,156
Total recoveries 14,11,612
Death toll 25,073
Active cases 471
Positivity rate 0.07% pic.twitter.com/uz1HvanIrU
