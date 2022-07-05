शर्मनाक: 12 वर्षीय बच्ची से 16 साल के रिश्तेदार ने किया दुष्कर्म, गर्भवती होने के सात महीने बाद हुआ खुलासा

दिल्ली में एक बार फिर दुष्कर्म की हैरान करने वाली घटना सामने आई है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने बताया कि सब्जी मंडी थाने में एक महिला ने अपने 16 वर्षीय रिश्तेदार के खिलाफ 12 वर्षीय बेटी के साथ दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाते हुए शिकायत की है। महिला के अनुसार पिछले साल नवंबर में आरोपी एक पारिवारिक कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के लिए दिल्ली आया था। इसी दौरान उसने दुष्कर्म की घटना को अंजाम दिया। वहीं, अब सात महीने के बाद इसकी जानकारी मिलने से पीड़िता के परिजन परेशान हैं।
Delhi | FIR filed under IPC sec 376 & Sec 6, POCSO Act on a lady's complaint at Subzi Mandi PS regarding rape of her 12-yr old daughter by their 16 yr old relative. Incident happened in November last year when the accused had come to Delhi to attend a family function:Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022
