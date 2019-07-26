शहर चुनें

दिल्ली में युवती की चाकू मारकर हत्या, हमलावर भी हुआ घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 26 Jul 2019 11:26 PM IST
दिल्ली के भोगल के पास एक 19 साल की लड़की की चाकू घोपकर हत्या करने का मामला सामने आया है। युवती सराय काले खां में किराए पर रहती थी। 
बताया जा रहा है कि पड़ोस के रहने वाले लड़के ने उसकी चाकू मारकर की हत्या की है। इस दौरान लड़का भी घायल हुआ है। लड़के को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 

दिल्ली पुलिस को साढ़े नौ बजे घटना की जानकारी मिली। फिलहाल पुलिस अस्पताल में है। हत्या की वजह क्या है, इसका अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। फिलहाल पुलिस लड़के से पूछताछ कर रही है। 


 
