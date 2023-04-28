Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR News ›   Women feeling uncomfortable in the metro youths not averse to doing obscene acts to make a reel

मेट्रो में ये क्या हो रहा है: आखिर कब कार्रवाई करेगा DMRC? डॉक्टर ने बताई इन यात्रियों की बीमारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Vikas Kumar Updated Fri, 28 Apr 2023 08:24 PM IST
सार

मेट्रो में सफर के दौरान किसी भी गतिविधियों का वीडियो या रील बनाने पर पाबंदी है। बावजूद इसके नियमों की अनदेखी हो रही है। 

Women feeling uncomfortable in the metro youths not averse to doing obscene acts to make a reel
मेट्रो में अश्लील हरकत की घटनाएं बढ़ती जा रही हैं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

दिल्ली मेट्रो में रील बनाने के लिए युवाओं के अश्लील हरकत करने का सिलसिला नहीं थम रहा है। इससे यात्री खासतौर पर महिलाएं काफी असहज हो जाती हैं। दिल्ली मेट्रो ने यात्रियों से अपील की है कि अगर कोई आपत्तिजनक व्यवहार देखते हैं तो तत्काल इसकी सूचना दें।

मेट्रो में सफर के दौरान किसी भी गतिविधियों का वीडियो या रील बनाने पर पाबंदी है। बावजूद इसके नियमों की अनदेखी हो रही है। हालांकि, दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉरपोरेशन (डीएमआरसी) के ऑपरेशन एंड मेंटेनेंस नियम की धारा 59 के तहत कार्रवाई का प्रावधान है। ऐसे मामलों की शिकायत नहीं मिलने से कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही हैं।

मेट्रो ने यात्रियों से तत्काल सूचना देने की अपील की
महिला आयोग की तरफ से इस मामले में नोटिस भेजने के बाद पुलिस इस मामले से जुड़े पहलुओं की छानबीन कर रही हैं। दिल्ली मेट्रो का कहना है कि ऐसी गतिविधियों की लगातार निगरानी की जाती है। डीएमआरसी ने यात्रियों से अनुरोध किया है कि अगर कोई आपत्तिजनक व्यवहार दिखे तो तत्काल कॉरिडोर के विवरण सहित इसकी सूचना देनी चाहिए। सफर में यात्रियों से भी अपनी जिम्मेवारी निभाने की अपील की है। मेट्रो में ऐसी गतिविधियों पर शिकंजा कसने के लिए कई बार सादी वर्दी में कर्मी दौरा भी करते हैं।

पर्सनैलिटी डिसऑर्डर का शिकार होते हैं ऐसे लोग
आरएमएल डॉक्टर लोकेश शेखावत का कहना है कि लोगों का ध्यान अपनी तरफ आकर्षित करने के लिए अक्सर ऐसे बर्ताव किए जाते हैं। यह एक पर्सनैलिटी डिसऑर्डर है। हिस्ट्रॉनिक प्रॉपर्टी और पर्सनैलिटी के बीच एक बारीक लाइन है। ऐसे में कई बार ऐसे व्यवहार करते हैं ताकि लोगों का ध्यान उसकी तरफ आकर्षित हो। अगर कोई कम कपड़े पहने फिर भी लोग ध्यान नहीं दे तो डांस या दूसरी गतिविधियां करेंगे। फिर भी ध्यान नहीं गया तो दूसरी गतिविधि में शामिल होंगे।

मेट्रो में अश्लील हरकत के मामले में पुलिस को नोटिस
दिल्ली मेट्रो में अश्लील हरकत करने के वायरल वीडियो पर दिल्ली महिला आयोग ने पुलिस को नोटिस जारी किया है। वीडियो में युवक के अश्लील हरकत करते देख आसपास बैठे यात्री बेहद असहज महसूस करते दिख रहे हैं। आयोग ने दिल्ली मेट्रो के पुलिस उपायुक्त को एक नोटिस भेज कर मामले में की गई कार्रवाई की रिपोर्ट मांगी है। साथ ही इस मामले में गिरफ्तारी की जानकारी सहित एफआईआर की एक प्रति भी मुहैया करने को कहा है।

दिल्ली महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष स्वाति मालीवाल ने कहा कि आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर सख्त कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। दिल्ली मेट्रो में इस तरह के कई मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। ऐसे व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ अनुकरणीय कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिए ताकि मेट्रो के सफर में महिलाएं खुद को सुरक्षित महसूस कर सकें।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed